How lawn mowing during a drought can effect grass

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Mowing your lawn during a drought can cause stress to the grass.

John Benner, Agricultural Extension Agent for Virginia Cooperative Extension in Verona, said in general when temperatures heat up, a lot of cool season grasses really slow down in terms of growth. With how dry this year has been, there has not been early grass growth that typically happens in April and May.

Benner said mowing at your normal frequency can add a lot of stress to the grass and to reduce the amount of time mowing.

“If they are mowing to mow at a higher deck height as well as make sure their mower blades are sharp. A sharper mower blade insures a cleaner cut and can reduce some of that stress on that grass tissue.” said Benner.

Benner said using fertilizers in dry conditions can cause a reaction in the plant and is not effective in dry conditions.

If your lawn is looking bad and needs to be watered, Benner said the best time to do it is in the mornings because you will have a greater chance of the moisture getting into the soil to the root.

“If you have to water at night that is better than watering during the day. There are some different fungal diseases that can be more likely to occur as those grassy areas can’t dry out as well during night.” said Benner.

Benner said to not water during the middle of the day because, depending on the temperature the water can evaporate and not make it to the root of the grass plants.

