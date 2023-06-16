Keeping history alive: Bethany Veney’s story told by descendants

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Thursday night at the Luray Page County Center, community members gathered to take a deeper dive into the life of Bethany Veney.

Veney was born into slavery in Page County in the 1800′s.

Her descendants filmed an autobiography, “Aunt Betty’s Story - The Narrative of Bethany Veney, a slave woman,” reading letters and records she left behind.

The series was shown at Thursday’s event with the help of the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project (SVBHO).

“She managed to marry and had a husband who was sold away, she also married again, she had a daughter here, she had a son,” Del Price, president of the SVBHP said.

A historical marker in Veney’s honor was unveiled in Luray over the weekend.

”We’re celebrating Bethany’s journey and her story tells it and, in many ways, she is very gracious,” Price said.

Judy Suddith, an organizer of the event, said there are so many stories of slaves that are not recorded.

“Fortunately for this community, Bethany Veney recorded this story in her own words and that is a tremendous and rare artifact to have,” Suddith said.

Suddith said it’s important that people know all of history, not just some portions.

“Luray is right now at a point in which we are generating quite a bit of interest in captivating, capitalizing on that interest so that people do know the broader history,” Price said.

