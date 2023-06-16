Moderate drought now across the entire area

(WHSV) - With the most recent drought monitor update on June 15th, the entire area is now under a moderate drought. With the current weather pattern the drought is expected to continue. This time of the year it’s all in the luck of thunderstorms typically. The overall pattern into the next few weeks is not favorable for substantial rain. Prepare for the drought to continue.

From what we can tell, according to the historical Palmer drought index, it looks like the last time the entire area was in a moderate drought or worst, would have been summer into fall of 2010 with a slight improvement into early 2011. Now from time to time over the last 13 years some of our counties have been as dry as a moderate drought, but this is the last time the drought was this bad, and this widespread.

LINKS AND RESOURCES

For more links on the drought and soil moisture, rainfall deficit by county, drought information by state, check out all of these links here:

HOW MUCH RAIN IS NEEDED TO END THE DROUGHT?

As of June 15th, this is how much rain is needed to end the current drought:

As of June 15, 2023 (whsv)

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.