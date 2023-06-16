Some rain for Friday but limited

FRIDAY: Pleasant to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. A broken line of showers and a few storms moves west to east for the morning. Rain will still not be widespread but it will be more than what we had on Wednesday, and heavy pockets of rain at times. Any storm can contain gusty winds and small hail. Isolated shower/storm into the afternoon, not widespread. A stronger storm cannot be ruled out but the severe risk looks to be mainly east of the Blue Ridge. Any shower will be quick, and then decreasing clouds and drying out by around 4pm. Any rain is much welcomed but measurable rain will be limited. Warm and windy for the day. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind gusts up to 20-25 mph at times. More sunshine for the late afternoon, however it will be hazy due to Canadian wildfire smoke.

Hazy sunshine into the evening and warm with temperatures into the 70s. Still breezy for the night. Clear and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Potentially hazy sunshine again. Very warm for the afternoon but not humid. Breezy for the day. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A nice and warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Clear skies overnight and pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY): Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Mostly sunny. A very warm day but not humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A very nice Father’s Day. Partly cloudy and warm for the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Increasing clouds overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start to the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. A very warm day with highs into the low to mid 80s, partly to mostly cloudy at times. Right now staying mainly dry ahead of our next system, only an isolated shower possible late in the day and still not humid. The humidity will increase overnight. Stay tuned for updates. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY and WEDNESDAY: Cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Potential for rain with our next system. Right now, we could be looking at some scattered showers and storms. It’s going to come down to the track of the low and if high pressure over New England brings in too much dry air. Temperatures dependant on how much rain. Less rain mean highs in the mid to upper 70s. More rain means highs closer to 70.

At this point there will be at least some showers between Tuesday and Wednesday, possibly Thursday but how much really depends on the track of the low. While any rain is beneficial this is not going to be a drought busting rain.

THURSDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s. Partly sunny for the day and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

