Staunton bakery staying busy, having fun

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said the general fund revenues are ahead of forecast, and said the recent report said Virginia’s economic positioning remains strong.

Paul Fairbanks, who bought Reunion Bakery and Expresso with his wife in January, said things are going well.

“The is production side where we make the stuff that you all buy and enjoy and then their is the actual running of the business side with employees, buying all of the supplies and paying taxes and just keeping on top of all of the things happening every week.” said Fairbanks.

Fairbanks said the bakery is keeping busy.

“We have been super busy. We are open three days a week from 8 to 4. There are many days we sell out of pastries before noon.” said Fairbanks.

Fairbanks added “Our challenge is that we have a small kitchen with a small staff so we really make as much as can and hope that people show up and so far they have. So things have been good.”

Fairbanks said it takes two or three days to make the croissants.

“It is a very involved process. We start making the butter sheets on Tuesday. We make the first batch of croissants on Wednesday, and they are baked on Thursday.” said Fairbanks.

“We make great bread, great croissants. We have a great team here. So it has been fun.” said Fairbanks.

