‘That was an exciting summer.’ Trio of former Harrisonburg Turks leading programs to College World Series

(WHSV) - It was more than three decades ago now when Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor, Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan, and Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter were all playing the Valley Baseball League for the Harrisonburg Turks.

When the head coaches were asked to reflect on their time in The Shenandoah Valley in 1990, O’Connor and Walter had smiles on their faces at Thursday’s press conference.

“That was an exciting summer. That was my first time ever playing in the state of Virginia, playing for the Harrisonburg Turks,” said O’Connor. “Our manager, Bob Wease, is a great man and still comes to our games.”

Walters’ memories involve what took place off the field just as much as what happened on the field.

“I remember that summer of 1990 very fondly at the L&S Diner,” said Walters. “We had a good summer.”

Over the course of the next few days, the three head coaches will temporarily put friendships to the side as they look to lead their respective programs to a College World Series title.

O’Connor and O’Sullivan will face one another on Friday night when Virginia takes on Florida.

O’Sullivan, a Virginia alum, says he still keeps an eye on the program from afar and admires the job O’Connor has done in Charlottesville.

“I would expect as long as Brian wants to coach that he’ll have Virginia in this every year,” said O’Sullivan.

While all three former teammates are all looking to capture college baseball’s grand prize, it’s hard not to pause and acknowledge what an accomplishment it is that three members of the 1990 Harrisonburg Turks are all leading programs to Omaha.

“It’s really special to be here with them,” said Walter.

