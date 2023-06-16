Town of Bridgewater reporting 92% reduction of speeding in school zone after cameras installed

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - In October 2022, the town of Bridgewater adopted an ordinance to improve pedestrian and driver safety. Part of that ordinance involved the installation of photographic speed enforcement equipment along route 42 in front of Turner Ashby High School and John Wayland Elementary school.

A study was conducted in the fall during a five-day school week. During that study, 1,095 drivers traveled through the area going at least 11 miles per hour over the posted 35-mile-per-hour speed limit while school zone lights were flashing.

After the photographic technology was installed in March, another five-day study was conducted and saw only 86 drivers speeding, resulting in a 92% reduction.

Bridgewater Police Chief Phillip Read says this is just the beginning of improvements to safety on the roadways in the town.

“We’re going to start on the crosswalk signals and the crosswalks at Turner Ashby Drive and North Main Street in front of the schools, so once those go in it’s going to be a great place to be able to walk to school and be a safe place for pedestrians and bicycle traffic and so forth,” Read said.

The photo enforcement equipment will be inactive during the summer, but will be reactivated once school is back in session in August.

