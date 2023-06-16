UWPD K-9 given retirement celebration

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The UW Police Department said a fond farewell to one of its officers who helped keep her community safe for the past decade – or, as she sees it, the past 70 years.

UWPD’s K-9 Maya was given a big sendoff by her fellow officers Friday morning. Pictures shared by the police department showed her soaking up all the love and attention as the department gave her a big thank you, and probably a bigger “who’s a good girl? Who’s a good girl? You are!”

“THANK YOU for your countless hours of work. Your tireless efforts kept hundreds of thousands people safe — here on campus and beyond,” UWPD wrote on Twitter. “Enjoy retirement, sweet Maya!!”

Maya knew she was the belle of the ball when she was crowned with her own tiara. However, judging by the look in her eye, she’s still ready to go sniff out some bad guys.

Bittersweet. 😭



Today is K9 Maya’s last “on duty” day at UWPD. After 10 years of service, she’s retiring. Maya — THANK YOU for your countless hours of work. Your tireless efforts kept hundreds of thousands people safe — here on campus and beyond.



Enjoy retirement, sweet Maya!! pic.twitter.com/CmFhtuMrY5 — UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) June 16, 2023

