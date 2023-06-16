Draw Your Weather
UWPD K-9 given retirement celebration

UWPD K-9 Maya dons a tiara as her fellow officers celebrate her retirement after 10 years.
UWPD K-9 Maya dons a tiara as her fellow officers celebrate her retirement after 10 years.(UWPD via Twitter)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The UW Police Department said a fond farewell to one of its officers who helped keep her community safe for the past decade – or, as she sees it, the past 70 years.

UWPD’s K-9 Maya was given a big sendoff by her fellow officers Friday morning. Pictures shared by the police department showed her soaking up all the love and attention as the department gave her a big thank you, and probably a bigger “who’s a good girl? Who’s a good girl? You are!”

“THANK YOU for your countless hours of work. Your tireless efforts kept hundreds of thousands people safe — here on campus and beyond,” UWPD wrote on Twitter. “Enjoy retirement, sweet Maya!!”

Maya knew she was the belle of the ball when she was crowned with her own tiara. However, judging by the look in her eye, she’s still ready to go sniff out some bad guys.

