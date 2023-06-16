Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Valley Baseball League scores and highlights: June 15, 2023

The Staunton Braves host the New Market Rebels on June 15, 2023
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WHSV) - New Market defeats Staunton in extra innings 5-3 on Thursday night.

Trenton Bullen led New Market at the plate, going 3 for 5. Bryce Suters also contributed going 2 for 3.

For Staunton, Cooper Clapp went 3 for 5 while Michael McKinney went 2 for 5.

For other scores around the Valley Baseball League, you can view them below.

