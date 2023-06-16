Valley officials and educators push for education funding amidst Virginia budget discussions in Richmond

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valley educators and officials push for Virginia lawmakers to amend the Virginia budget to increase spending on education across the Commonwealth.

On Friday afternoon, Harrisonburg officials and educators met to discuss the need for increased spending on education and pushed Virginia lawmakers to implement that amendment into the budget.

Harrisonburg mayor Deanna Reed said the funding will help bridge gaps in the community and set children up for success.

“We have well over 62 different languages spoken in our school system, that’s what makes us unique. We need funding so we can continue to grow our school systems,” Reed said. “It will build up our teachers, give better teacher pay and educate our kids.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia has seen a decline in teacher retention and recruitment. According to the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC), teacher shortages have caused class sizes to go up and forced schools to hire more unqualified staff.

Former educator Jonathan Nateghi-Asli said the funding will not only provide educational materials but support the children while in school.

“We need to make sure that the supports are there in place for all students,” Nateghi-Asli said. “Having the best teachers, making sure the resources are there in the classrooms for the best educational opportunities. Making sure we have the resources for the social and emotional needs of our students.”

Nateghi-Asli said children’s success in the classroom goes farther than school material. He said the funding will help students in need the most.

“If school is a place that they just come in and get made fun of, get bullied, or come in hungry, those are definitely going to be barriers to learning for the students,” Nateghi-Asli said.

Andrew Thompson, president of the Harrisonburg Education Association, said a strong foundation for life is built in the school systems.

“Schools are the hubs of our communities, they are the center, the things we all take pride in,” Thompson said. “When you cut the core services from the schools, you are basically cutting the legs off from underneath your community.”

