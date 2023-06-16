Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Valley officials and educators push for education funding amidst Virginia budget discussions in Richmond

Valley educators and officials push for Virginia lawmakers to amend the Virginia budget to...
Valley educators and officials push for Virginia lawmakers to amend the Virginia budget to increase spending on education across the Commonwealth.(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valley educators and officials push for Virginia lawmakers to amend the Virginia budget to increase spending on education across the Commonwealth.

On Friday afternoon, Harrisonburg officials and educators met to discuss the need for increased spending on education and pushed Virginia lawmakers to implement that amendment into the budget.

Harrisonburg mayor Deanna Reed said the funding will help bridge gaps in the community and set children up for success.

“We have well over 62 different languages spoken in our school system, that’s what makes us unique. We need funding so we can continue to grow our school systems,” Reed said. “It will build up our teachers, give better teacher pay and educate our kids.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia has seen a decline in teacher retention and recruitment. According to the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC), teacher shortages have caused class sizes to go up and forced schools to hire more unqualified staff.

Former educator Jonathan Nateghi-Asli said the funding will not only provide educational materials but support the children while in school.

“We need to make sure that the supports are there in place for all students,” Nateghi-Asli said. “Having the best teachers, making sure the resources are there in the classrooms for the best educational opportunities. Making sure we have the resources for the social and emotional needs of our students.”

Nateghi-Asli said children’s success in the classroom goes farther than school material. He said the funding will help students in need the most.

“If school is a place that they just come in and get made fun of, get bullied, or come in hungry, those are definitely going to be barriers to learning for the students,” Nateghi-Asli said.

Andrew Thompson, president of the Harrisonburg Education Association, said a strong foundation for life is built in the school systems.

“Schools are the hubs of our communities, they are the center, the things we all take pride in,” Thompson said. “When you cut the core services from the schools, you are basically cutting the legs off from underneath your community.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Idaho say Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his children Dakota Miller, 17, Jack...
Family of 4 killed in car crash after teen driver fell asleep at wheel, authorities say
3 children shot in Clermont County, no active threat
3 young boys dead in Clermont County; father charged with murder
MRRJ (NBC29 File Image)
Inmate dies after medical emergency at MRRJ, Sheriff’s Office confirms
VDOT says both lanes have now re-opened.
Lanes opened after crash on I-81 S near Staunton
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his 'warden burger'
Butler County sheriff defends serving the ‘warden burger’ to inmates

Latest News

Staunton bakery staying busy, having fun
mowing a lawn
How lawn mowing during a drought can effect grass
Today in America 6/16/23
Reunion Bakery and Expresso interior
Staunton bakery staying busy, having fun