VHSL releases Class 2 all-state teams for boys, girls soccer

(WHSV) - The VHSL released the all-state teams for boys and girls soccer and schools from The Valley were well represented.

The boys Class 2 second-team all-state team featured Strasburg’s Nick Dempsey and Ryan Roller. Both players helped lead the Rams to the program’s first state tournament appearance in school history.

Mountain View’s Annika Dellinger and Central’s McKenna Rimel were both named to the girls’ first-team. In addition, Central’s Ava Pulizzi was named to the second-team.

