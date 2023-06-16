Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

VHSL releases Class 2 all-state teams for boys, girls soccer

VHSL will abide by NFHS' new rules for the upcoming basketball season regarding the bonus and...
VHSL will abide by NFHS' new rules for the upcoming basketball season regarding the bonus and team fouls(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - The VHSL released the all-state teams for boys and girls soccer and schools from The Valley were well represented.

The boys Class 2 second-team all-state team featured Strasburg’s Nick Dempsey and Ryan Roller. Both players helped lead the Rams to the program’s first state tournament appearance in school history.

Mountain View’s Annika Dellinger and Central’s McKenna Rimel were both named to the girls’ first-team. In addition, Central’s Ava Pulizzi was named to the second-team.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump's arraignment in a...
“It’s a sad day for America.” Gov. Youngkin reacts to former President Trump’s arraignment
Authorities in Idaho say Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his children Dakota Miller, 17, Jack...
Family of 4 killed in car crash after teen driver fell asleep at wheel, authorities say
Staunton Police Department investigating a crash
One dead, two injured after Friday’s tractor trailer crash in Staunton
MRRJ (NBC29 File Image)
Inmate dies after medical emergency at MRRJ, Sheriff’s Office confirms
Authorities said the child could have been saved if his mother, Dorothy Clements, sought...
Spotsylvania mother sentenced in 4-year-old son’s death from THC gummies

Latest News

'Hoos in Omaha
‘Hoos Practice in Omaha at College World Series site
The New Market Shockers hosted the Elkton Blue Sox on Wednesday night.
Summer baseball league scores and highlights: June 14, 2023
Coach Brian O'Connor
Trip to Omaha is personal for UVA Coach O’Connor
Cincinnati-area golfer fires three holes in one
15-year-old Cincinnati golfer hits three holes-in-one during same outing