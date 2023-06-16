The flood of June 1949 that devastated Stokesville and killed 3 in Bridgewater

Stokesville, Virginia. This was a boomtown after the turn of the century, all thanks to the railroad. In 1902, the Chesapeake and Western railroad finished extending the tracks into this area of western Augusta county. This was in search of coal, but when the coal was found to be difficult to mine and not profitable, the focus turned to the lumber. The main industry, logging from Shenandoah mountain.

Art Braginetz with the Augusta County Railroad Museum explains the impact this had. “So Stokesville goes from being a sleepy little nothing, to all of a sudden a booming metropolis.”

Then the large Stiegel bandsaw lumber mill was built. “This catapults the industry at Stokesville. All of the sudden you have hundreds of men working up in the mountains, in the hills, cutting the lumber, bringing them down to Stokesville and the mill cuts the wood.”

After several years the timber dwindled, and effects from chestnut blight led to the lumber mill closing.

Tragedy struck what was left of this small railroad town in June of 1949

Before June 17, 1949, the ground was already very saturated by recent rains. A tropical low moved from Georgia into the Mid-Atlantic. This was not a named tropical storm, but a very moist, humid air mass.

The rain was enhanced along Shenandoah Mountain because of the terrain. Air rising around low pressure was forced to rise even more on the eastern slopes of the mountain.

The weather recording station at the North River Dam recorded 7.25" of rain in a matter of hours.

Recorded 8.75" of rain during the June flood of 1949 (NWS)

It’s still not fully known exactly how much rain fell. The USGS estimates that rainfall would have been between 10″-15″ along Shenandoah mountain. This led to nearly 100 landslides in the area and likely hundreds of additional smaller landslides or rockslides. The forest was also very bare because of the logging industry at the time. This led to the massive runoff of water.

According to a study done by the USGS in the 1950s, they state that while this flood was in fact historic, “this part of northwestern Virginia is prone to intense storms and floods.”

The flood of June 1949 turned the North River into a wall of water.

Miraculously, no one perished in Stokesville during the flood. However, the heavy rain sent area rivers rising, quickly. The North and Dry rivers quickly rose and some were washed away in the flood waters.

Four people died in Bridgewater due to flooding.

Clayton Towers was an avid weather watcher and kept weather records for the Bridgewater area for decades. He was a WHSV weather watcher for a very long time. In his papers, he writes that he was a student at Bridgewater College at the time of the flood. What came as big surprise to so many in Bridgewater was that there wasn’t much rain on the day of June 17 in the town of Bridgewater. All of the rain fell along Shenandoah mountain and caused the rivers and tributaries to rise. It was that water that rushed into the town of Bridgewater so you can image the shock of seeing flood waters, and the river rising so quickly when it had barely rained.

Around midnight, Towers writes that he went down to College street after hearing “commotion” and rumors about a flood coming. “I really couldn’t believe it since we hadn’t had too much rain in Bridgewater. I couldn’t understand why water was flowing this way but I was told the Dry River coming across town.”

Towers continues to write about the damage seen once the sun came up the next day. “I wandered around town to witness the damage. I couldn’t believe that water could have so much force. I saw a car on the athletic field backed up against a tree. Trash and debris everywhere. Damage was heavy in the flooded area.”

Three people lost their lives in Bridgewater as a result of the flood. According to the newspaper the river reached a 15′ crest.

Before the storm, only one dam was in place. After the storm, the town of Bridgewater built the flood control levee. It was decided that more flood control dams were needed, and nine additional dams were built over a period of years. This not just after the devastating 1949 flood in Stokesville, but there were numerous flood events in the 1940s.

These dams and flood control levees are vital to the area, and have prevented future flooding disasters (flooding in 1996, 1985) from becoming worse than they already were.

I want to thank the Alan Cramer, Rocktown History Historical Society, Friends of Shenandoah Mountain and Bridgewater College for allowing us to use their photos to tell this story. This is also an event where we are continuing to collect more stories.

Note* This was not the same flood that impacted downtown Harrisonburg the same year. The famous photo of the old cars in downtown with the high flood waters was from a different even, an individual storm in August of 1949.*

