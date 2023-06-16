A warm and pleasant Father’s Day weekend

FRIDAY: Isolated shower/storm into the afternoon, not widespread. A stronger storm cannot be ruled out for the day but the severe risk looks to be east of the Blue Ridge. Any shower will be quick, and then decreasing clouds and drying out by around 4pm. Warm and windy for the day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Low 80s south of Rt. 33. Wind gusts up to 20-25 mph at times. More sunshine for the late afternoon, however it will be hazy due to Canadian wildfire smoke.

Hazy sunshine into the evening and warm with temperatures into the 70s. Still breezy for the night. Clear and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Potentially hazy sunshine again. Very warm for the afternoon but not humid. Breezy for the day. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A nice and warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Clear skies overnight and pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY): Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Mostly sunny. A very warm day but not humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A very nice Father’s Day. Partly cloudy and warm for the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Increasing clouds overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start to the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. A very warm day with highs into the low to mid 80s, partly to mostly cloudy at times. Right now staying dry ahead of our next system, and still not humid. The humidity will increase overnight. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY and WEDNESDAY: Cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Potential for rain with our next system, however right now the rain potential is trending lower, not favorable for an abundance of rain. It’s going to come down to the track of the low and if high pressure over New England brings in too much dry air. Stay tuned for updates. Temperatures will be dependant on how much rain we see. Less rain mean highs in the mid to upper 70s. More rain means highs closer to low 70s.

At this point there will likely be at least a few showers between Tuesday and Wednesday, possibly Thursday but rain potential is trending lower. How much really depends on the track of the low. While any rain is beneficial, this is not going to be a drought busting rain.

THURSDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s. Partly sunny for the day and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

