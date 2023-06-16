Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Watch WHSV’s Total Sports Friday night at 7pm

Sports
Sports(Rachael Loftis / U.S. Air Force)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tune in to WHSV’S Total Sports for local and national sports scores and stories!

Tonight, Digital Content Producer Jacob Fife and Reporter Mike Staley will be doing a recap of the NBA Finals, talking about a former JMU pitcher who just signed a contract with a professional team, and much more.

WHSV’s Total Sports is a fully interactive sports show, which means if you join them on the WHSV Facebook page then you get to join in on the conversation. Invite friends to watch, and discuss sports topics with Jacob and Mike, and suggest future topics.

You can watch WHSV’s Total Sports every Friday night at 7 p.m. est.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Idaho say Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his children Dakota Miller, 17, Jack...
Family of 4 killed in car crash after teen driver fell asleep at wheel, authorities say
3 children shot in Clermont County, no active threat
3 young boys dead in Clermont County; father charged with murder
MRRJ (NBC29 File Image)
Inmate dies after medical emergency at MRRJ, Sheriff’s Office confirms
VDOT says both lanes have now re-opened.
Lanes opened after crash on I-81 S near Staunton
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his 'warden burger'
Butler County sheriff defends serving the ‘warden burger’ to inmates

Latest News

Jack Cone pitching for JMU against George Washington.
Former JMU baseball player signs professional contract
The Willamette Valley Fruit Company and California Splendor are voluntarily recalling their...
Check your freezers for recalled frozen fruits linked to Hepatitis A outbreak
Boat incident
Two confirmed dead after multiple water rescues
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A warm and pleasant Father’s Day weekend