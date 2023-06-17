Draw Your Weather
Broadway Lions Club hosts first-ever health fair Saturday

Broadway Lions Club partners with Sentara to host community health fair.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway Lions Club hosted its first-ever health fair Saturday at Sentara Timber Way.

Organizers said community events like this help those looking to make their health a priority at a more comfortable level.

“So many people have an aversion to going to the doctor, or they don’t have medical insurance. It’s something we think is a priority — it’s a great service to try to help identify issues that people have before it becomes so severe that they require intervention or greater treatment,” Broadway Lions Club Past Council Chair John Knepper said.

Many people came out for the event and had conversations with medical professionals about ways to improve their health that they otherwise may not have known.

“They may know that diet is important, but maybe they don’t know that some exercise and stress relief, and actually sleeping well, is just as important as some of these other things,” Diabetes Care & Education Specialist Mary Albert said.

Free sight and hearing screenings were provided, as well as blood pressure, diabetic screenings, and mammograms among many other services. The Broadway Lions hope to make this fair at least an annual event.

