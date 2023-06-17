Early outreach to kids proven effective to combat nursing shortage

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara Healthcare has programs connecting people in a medical career starting at kindergarten. Diversity and Inclusion Officer Silvia Garcia-Romero is all for introducing the career at early age, knowing children are the future.

“Middle school is a really important age where a lot of students start to think about what I would like to do when I grow up if we focus on high school is a little bit too late, we have the opportunity to influence them to take the appropriate courses in high school that can start preparing them to go into the healthcare field,” Garcia-Romero said.

The summer camps are only in Harrisonburg, Suffolk, and Norfolk, but show that the interest is there.

“Every camp received twice as many applications even more. We hold 20 spots for each camp. We had approximately 140 applications or so,” Garcia-Romero said.

Initiatives are aimed to diversify the nursing workforce with all backgrounds. Sentara also recently gave $200,000 to both JMU and EMU to support their healthcare scholarships, and $100,000 to BRCC to support its healthcare career classes.

Part of combatting the nursing shortage is showing that representation matters.

“This dream of becoming a healthcare professional, whether a nurse, a doctor or radiologist, a physical therapist; opportunities that they have maybe never even thought about or knew, existed in healthcare, making that real for them, and making that as something they could achieve it’s just really rewarding,” Garcia-Romero said.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Sentara Healthcare’s summer camp beginning. The results made over the years planted seeds for careers that are about to start.

“One particular student is a second-year nursing student at EMU but there are countless stories we have another student who participated in our very first camp in 2013 that is starting medical school this year,” Garcia-Romero said.

The goal is to have the camp at all 12 Sentara locations someday. Garcia-Romero believes duplicating the program will bring more future heroes in healthcare and industries everywhere.

