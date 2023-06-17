Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Florida comes from behind to beat Virginia 6-5 in College World Series

Virginia second baseman Henry Godbout, center, forces out Florida's Colby Halter, right, in the...
Virginia second baseman Henry Godbout, center, forces out Florida's Colby Halter, right, in the second inning of a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Jac Caglianone scored the winning run on Luke Heyman’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning after Ty Evans and Wyatt Langford homered to tie it, and Florida rallied to beat Virginia 6-5 in the College World Series on Friday night.

The Gators’ 21st come-from-behind win of the season, and fourth walk-off, sends them to a Sunday night game against Oral Roberts for control of their bracket. Virginia will play TCU in an elimination game in the afternoon.

Virginia (50-14) scored four times in the seventh to take a three-run lead in front of a crowd of nearly 25,000 that included Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

The Gators (51-15) got one back in the bottom of the seventh and another in the eighth on BT Riopelle’s homer. Harrison Didawick’s RBI triple put the Cavaliers up two runs in the ninth before Florida turned on the power against reliever Jake Berry (0-5) in the bottom half.

Evans and Langford homered to tie it 5, with Langford’s traveling 456 feet onto the walkway behind left field. Then, the Gators loaded the bases on a single, walk and hit batter.

Jay Woolfolk took over for Berry, and Heyman sent a fly deep enough to center to allow Caglianone to score easily from third.

Brandon Neely (1-2) pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief for the win.

Florida starter Brandon Sproat worked six shutout innings against a Virginia offense that arrived in Omaha with the nation’s highest batting average (.335) and averaging 9.1 runs per game.

Anthony Stephens’ RBI groundout started a four-run seventh for the Cavaliers and ended Florida’s streak of 15 consecutive shutout innings. O’Ferrall delivered the tie-breaking double into the left-field corner off reliever Cade Fisher with two outs and Ethan O’Donnell followed with an RBI single.

Nick Parker limited Florida to one run on four hits and three walks in six innings. He held the top four batters in the order hitless, including national home run leader Caglianone.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Idaho say Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his children Dakota Miller, 17, Jack...
Family of 4 killed in car crash after teen driver fell asleep at wheel, authorities say
3 children shot in Clermont County, no active threat
3 young boys dead in Clermont County; father charged with murder
MRRJ (NBC29 File Image)
Inmate dies after medical emergency at MRRJ, Sheriff’s Office confirms
VDOT says both lanes have now re-opened.
Lanes opened after crash on I-81 S near Staunton
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his 'warden burger'
Butler County sheriff defends serving the ‘warden burger’ to inmates

Latest News

Sports
Watch WHSV’s Total Sports Friday nights at 7pm
Jack Cone pitching for JMU against George Washington.
Former JMU baseball player signs professional contract
Virginia head coach Brian O'Connor
‘That was an exciting summer.’ Trio of former Harrisonburg Turks leading programs to College World Series
'Hoos in Omaha
‘Hoos Practice in Omaha at College World Series site