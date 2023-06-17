Draw Your Weather
New free little library doubles as habitat for pollinators

By Cora Dickey
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Best Weekend Ever in Harrisonburg starts with a love for reading and nature as the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance unveiled a new little free library in Liberty Park.

The free little library represents a bigger picture for pollinator month. Harrisonburg Public Works says the white oak structure has multiple purposes that keep giving.

“When the monarchs are feeding on the milkweed here, nearby in the park, they have space on the back of the roof to stop in and create a chrysalis, and then continue into their journey as a butterfly, so it has the books but then also creates more habitat for the chrysalis too, so it’s pretty special,” Harrisonburg Public Works Greenspace Manager Jeremy Harold said.

The idea was a collaborative effort from beginning to end, with Rocktown Urban Wood and the Harrisonburg Urban Wood program building the library as well as Sage Bird Cider works and Pale Fire Brewing. High hopes are for the little free library to be filled with content about pollinators from the bumblebee to the common houseflies, so everyone is invited to enjoy and fill the shelves.

The library unveiling was followed by a butterfly hotel making workshop — encouraging people to make more pollinator habitats for their whereabouts. Pollinator Month is still going strong with more events to partake in.

