A nice Father’s Day ahead

SATURDAY: Clear skies and warm for the evening as temperatures remain in the 70s. Very quiet and pleasant for the overnight. Staying clear with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY): Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Keeping lots of sun throughout the day, A very nice Father’s Day. Very warm but not humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Clear and very warm to start the evening as temperatures start in the 80s. Adding some clouds overnight but mostly clear. Pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

*High pressure will be locked in to the north of us while low pressure will be locked to the south all next week. We will have the opportunity for rain every day next week, but coverage will be isolated and it will not rain every day in any given location. No washouts any day. The farther south you are, the better chance at seeing more rainfall.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Turning mostly cloudy for the afternoon with an isolated shower possible. Very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Plenty of clouds with a few showers and storms to start the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Cloudy overnight with a few showers and slightly humid. Mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Lots of clouds to start the day, mild, and slightly humid with temperatures in the 60s. A few showers early in the day with patchy fog. Very cloudy but most stay dry with only an isolated shower for most of the day. The most rain remains south of us as low pressure stays too far south to bring significant rainfall. A warm day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Plenty of clouds sticking around into the evening as temperatures stay warm in the 70s with an isolated shower. Cloudy with a few showers overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Lots of clouds throughout the day with a few showers from time to time. Again, low pressure staying too far south to bring significant rainfall. A warm day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Breezy for the afternoon. Some rain showers for the evening and warm with temperatures remaining in the 70s. Keeping a couple showers around overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Plentiful clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Overcast throughout the day with a few showers from time to time. Low pressure too far to the south to bring significant rainfall. Warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. A couple showers overnight and pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a few showers to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. A couple showers as we go through the day as highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Slightly humid throughout the day. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

