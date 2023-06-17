Summer baseball league scores and highlights: June 16, 2023

(WHSV) - The Woodstock River Bandits defeated the Harrisonburg Turks 8-5 on Friday night.

Harrisonburg scored five runs in the bottom of the third to take a 5-0 lead. However, Woodstock rallied for two runs in the fifth inning and six runs in the sixth inning.

Valley Baseball League

Woodstock 8, Harrisonburg 5

Front Royal 20, New Market 5

Winchester 3, Culpeper 2

Staunton 6, Waynesboro 3

Purcellville 7, Strasburg 6 (11 innings)

Rockingham County Baseball League

Clover Hill 15, Elkton 3

Montezuma 6, Broadway 2

Stuarts Draft 11, Bridgewater 10

