VHSL announces Class 2 All-State baseball, softball teams
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Teams across The Valley were represented on Friday when the VHSL released the Class 2 All-State baseball and softball teams.
In baseball, East Rockingham’s Ryan Williams and Ben Dinkel were named to second-team all-state.
In softball, Page County had three players selected. Making the first-team was first baseman Jocelyne Rinker. On the second-team was pitcher Bailee Gaskins and outfielder Arianna Roudabush.
