VHSL announces Class 2 All-State baseball, softball teams

(WHSV) - Teams across The Valley were represented on Friday when the VHSL released the Class 2 All-State baseball and softball teams.

In baseball, East Rockingham’s Ryan Williams and Ben Dinkel were named to second-team all-state.

In softball, Page County had three players selected. Making the first-team was first baseman Jocelyne Rinker. On the second-team was pitcher Bailee Gaskins and outfielder Arianna Roudabush.

Click here to view the all-state softball team.

Click here to view the all-state baseball team.

