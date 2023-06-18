Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

27-year-old man killed by homemade explosive, sheriff’s office says

When deputies arrived at the man's home, they found him dead from “significant wounds from an apparent explosive device.” (SOURCE: WALA)
By WALA Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEXLEY, Miss. (WALA/Gray News) - Mississippi authorities said a man died Thursday after a homemade device exploded in his home.

The George County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a home in the Bexley community around 5:30 p.m. for the report of an unresponsive man in the yard.

When deputies arrived, they found a 27-year-old man dead from “significant wounds from an apparent explosive device.”

Investigators who searched the area said they found paraphernalia associated with the making of homemade explosive devices.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, and a bomb squad with the Biloxi Police Department helped to clear the scene.

In a press release, George County officials said they wanted to “remind everyone of the dangers of mishandling fireworks, gunpowder, and other explosive or flammable substances. Always use safe handling practices when working with or around these substances, and never leave them within reach of children.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.

Crime tips can also be reported anonymously to the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 977-787-5898.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer M. Christopher Wagner
Wintergreen police office fatally shot Friday night, Maryland man charged with capital murder
MRRJ (NBC29 File Image)
Inmate dies after medical emergency at MRRJ, Sheriff’s Office confirms
mowing a lawn
How lawn mowing during a drought can affect grass
Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Father sitting outside, rifle next to him after 3 sons killed, video shows
Officials say a retired fire captain, Richie Alford, died while rescuing two distressed...
‘True hero’: Retired firefighter dies while saving swimmers caught in rip current

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A nice Father’s Day ahead
Ben's Evening Fastcast June 18
Two people were killed in a mass shooting near Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre, during the...
2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Washington state music festival
Authorities gather at the scene of a shootout between Pennsylvania State Troopers and a gunman...
1 trooper killed, 1 critically wounded in central Pennsylvania