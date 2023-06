Clover Hill splits doubleheader with Broadway in RCBL matchup

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, the Clover Hill Bucks split a doubleheader with the Broadway Bruins at Broadway High School.

The Bruins took game one 6-1 and the Bucks bounced back to win game two 5-1.

