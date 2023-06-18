Four-year-old Charlee back on the saddle after heart transplant

KEEZLETOWN, Va. (WHSV) - Charlee Hoover is taking control of her tricuspid atresia — living life to the fullest, one year after a heart transplant.

“She’s been riding horses now, she’s been playing T-ball, she gets to go to school in the fall. Before this transplant, she would’ve never been able to do that. She just wasn’t physically able to do it,” Charlee’s Mom, Danielle Hoover, said.

On Sunday, the 4-year-old hopped on a horse to compete in her first-ever equestrian show at Keezlenutten Farm. Charlee’s journey to this day comes with a strong team of cheerleaders.

“The family that we have gotten from Sullystone Stables has been amazing. They have been an amazing support group, my work family’s been amazing, family, friends - without them, and God, it would’ve been a real struggle, but thank goodness Charlee has a big fan club behind her,” Hoover said.

Charlee placed first in her first competition class. The ride was not just a victory for Charlee but also for her horse, Snowy.

“The Ginger Snap girls in Loudoun County, Virginia pulled him off of the slaughter truck. He had pneumonia and was very sick, so we fostered to adopt him. He loves the kids. He wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the girls and my friends saving his life.” Sullystone Stables Owner-Trainer Julie Dunson said.

Hoover said the future looks bright for her daughter to live a normal life.

“The smile on her face, and to know that she’s getting to be an actual kid now, she is getting to be a child, she is experiencing all these things that she’s had to sit on the sidelines and watch her older sister do. She’s now getting to do those things alongside her older sister, and that makes it all worth it for us,” Hoover said.

