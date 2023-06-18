Draw Your Weather
Historic Albemarle-area farm added to national network

Seal for Albemarle County (FILE)
Seal for Albemarle County (FILE)(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A former landowner in Charlottesville is being recognized by a national historic network.

“It’s really getting people thinking about, you know, where we’ve been and how far we’ve come and how we got here,” Historian Nathan Batcher said.

Now referred to as the Ivy Natural Area, River View Farm is a historic landmark jointly owned by Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

“We’re really excited about the stories that they are telling there about Hugh Carr,” Batcher said. “I think it’s a story that resonates with anybody, even if you’re not interested in history.”

So historic, in fact, it is being added to the Reconstruction Era National Historic Network.

“The Reconstruction Network was established in 2019 as part of the Dingell Act,” Batcher said. “What it did was created the network to address the story of reconstruction on a national level.”

Batcher believes more people should know the story of River View Farm and the man who owned it: Carr, who had been enslaved, earned enough money to acquire 80 acres of land. Carr passed that land down from generation to generation, spanning more than a century.

Now, the site offers educational programs that examine the history of African-American land ownership, farming, and the legacy of Black education during Reconstruction.

“This is an important place,” Batcher said. “We want the story told. The story deserves to be told.”

