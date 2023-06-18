Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Money pouring into Democratic Primary Election

Sally Hudson and Creigh Deeds (FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s primary elections are quickly approaching, and some campaigns are bringing in pretty big financial contributions.

“If you look at how much both Hudson and Deeds have raised, in the whole campaign, it’s coming up to $2 million,” J Miles Coleman said, citing the Virginia Public Access Project .

Coleman works at the UVA Center for Politics. He says Delegate Sally Hudson has a lot of outside groups backing her, while the majority of Senator Creigh Deeds’ funding is coming from his fellow state senators.

Hudson’s campaign has received money from 314 Action, Sonija Smith ($100,000), and Dave Matthews ($10,000).

Deeds’ campaign got $15,000 from former-House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn’s political action committee, as well as $10,000 from both John Grisham and Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke.

Both candidates agree that the community is very engaged in this race.

