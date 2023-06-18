Much needed rain on the way

SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY): Clear skies for the evening and very warm with temperatures in the 80s. Staying clear most of the night with a few clouds arriving very late in the night. Pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day with scattered showers and storms arriving after 3 pm south to north. Very warm and much more humid for the day with highs in the low to mid 80s south of US 33, mid to upper 80s north. Breezy for the afternoon. Cloudy with scattered showers and storms continuing through the evening as temperatures fall into the 70s and the breeze subsides. Rain showers stick around even into the overnight and remain scattered in coverage with the best chance for rain south of US 33. A mild night with lows in the low to mid 60s. Areas of patchy fog after midnight.

TUESDAY: Cloudy to start the day with a few lingering showers and mild as temperatures remain in the 60s. Patchy fog early. Cloudy and mostly dry for the day however there may be a few showers at times. Not a washout and some places may not see rain during the day. Best chance for rain remaining south of US 33. Mild but humid with highs in the low to mid 70s. Breezy for the afternoon. Cloudy with a shower or two in the area for the evening and mild as temperatures remain in the 70s and the breeze fades. Rain showers turn more scattered after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers to start the day and temperatures in the 60s. Cloudy throughout the day with on and off rain showers. More rain during the day versus Monday and Tuesday. Staying cool with the rain and turning windy for the afternoon. Highs only in the mid to upper 60s. Winds gusting 20-30 mph at times. The on and off shower activity continues into the evening as temperatures hold steady in the 60s. Wind lets up some after sunset. Rain sticks around overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy as rain showers continue on and off to start the day and cool with temperatures in the 60s. Another day where we likely see more rain versus Monday and Tuesday. Cool but humid with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain showers persisting into the evening and overnight with temperatures only slipping into the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with more on and off showers to start the day and temperatures in the 60s. Seeing some peeks of sun by the afternoon but the weather pattern will continue to stay very unsettled. A warm and humid day as highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Scattered showers and storms developing later in the day. Likely still seeing some shower/storm activity in the evening as temperatures fall into the 70s. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

As of right now, we are looking at 0.5-1.5″ of rain through Friday night north of US 33, 1-2″ of rain south of US 33. This won’t kill the drought but will be very beneficial to it. Stay tuned as there likely will be changes with the forecast.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. We may still see a few showers and storms during the day. Very warm and humid for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.