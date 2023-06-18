Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Nearly 100 horses taken from property in Shenandoah County with inadequate living conditions

Malnourished horse found on property in Shenandoah County.
Malnourished horse found on property in Shenandoah County.(Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Nearly 100 horses have been removed from a property in Shenandoah County after it was deemed inadequate for the animals.

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2300 block of Quicksburg Road in Mount Jackson on Thursday after receiving a complaint about several horses on a farm.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies saw poor living conditions and “several severely malnourished horses with visible hip bones, ribs, and little fat cover.”

SCSO worked with four teams of veterinarians to examine the herd and determine the property provided inadequate living conditions for the animals, with an insufficient amount of food and they were seized from the residence.

Nearly 100 horses were safely taken from that property and are now on their way to recovery and rehabilitation, according to SCSO.

If you want to help fund this effort or support the organizations fostering these horses, please visit their websites.

Rescues involved include:

Hope’s Legacy-https://www.hopeslegacy.com/

Central Virginia Horse Rescue-http://centralvahorserescue.org/

Shenandoah Valley Equine Rescue Network- https://www.svern.org/

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer M. Christopher Wagner
Wintergreen police office fatally shot Friday night, Maryland man charged with capital murder
MRRJ (NBC29 File Image)
Inmate dies after medical emergency at MRRJ, Sheriff’s Office confirms
mowing a lawn
How lawn mowing during a drought can affect grass
Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Father sitting outside, rifle next to him after 3 sons killed, video shows
Officials say a retired fire captain, Richie Alford, died while rescuing two distressed...
‘True hero’: Retired firefighter dies while saving swimmers caught in rip current

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A nice Father’s Day ahead
Clover Hill splits doubleheader with Broadway in RCBL matchup
The point is to make people feel more comfortable about knowing where their health is at.
Broadway Lions Club hosts first-ever health fair Saturday
Broadway Lions Club hosts health fair