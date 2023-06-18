Nearly 100 horses taken from property in Shenandoah County with inadequate living conditions

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Nearly 100 horses have been removed from a property in Shenandoah County after it was deemed inadequate for the animals.

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2300 block of Quicksburg Road in Mount Jackson on Thursday after receiving a complaint about several horses on a farm.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies saw poor living conditions and “several severely malnourished horses with visible hip bones, ribs, and little fat cover.”

SCSO worked with four teams of veterinarians to examine the herd and determine the property provided inadequate living conditions for the animals, with an insufficient amount of food and they were seized from the residence.

Nearly 100 horses were safely taken from that property and are now on their way to recovery and rehabilitation, according to SCSO.

If you want to help fund this effort or support the organizations fostering these horses, please visit their websites.

Rescues involved include:

Hope’s Legacy-https://www.hopeslegacy.com/

Central Virginia Horse Rescue-http://centralvahorserescue.org/

Shenandoah Valley Equine Rescue Network- https://www.svern.org/

