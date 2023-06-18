TCU beats UVA 4-3, ‘Hoos first team to be eliminated at College World Series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - TCU beat Virgina 4-3 at the College World Series Sunday eliminating the ‘Hoos.

The Cavaliers are the first team to be eliminated at this year’s College World Series. It’s the first time in six trips to Omaha that Virginia didn’t win a game at the College World Series, going 0-2 this year.

Virginia lost both games by just one run, 6-5 to Florida and 4-3 to TCU.

“Two one run loses hurts. I feel for our guys because they have had a terrific year,” said coach Brian O’Connor after the game. “We just couldn’t get that one more big hit that we needed to win here in Omaha. All the time that’s what it comes down to that big clutch hit or clutch pitch. We just didn’t get enough of that. We’ll regroup and look to build and get back here as soon as we possibly can.”

Virginia finishes the season with a record of 50-15, UVA’s first 50-win season in nine years.

🧡💙 Not the way we wanted our season to end, but thank you for the support all season long, Wahoo nation.#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/K9ghThJsp8 — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) June 18, 2023

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.