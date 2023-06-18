Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

TCU beats UVA 4-3, ‘Hoos first team to be eliminated at College World Series

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - TCU beat Virgina 4-3 at the College World Series Sunday eliminating the ‘Hoos.

The Cavaliers are the first team to be eliminated at this year’s College World Series. It’s the first time in six trips to Omaha that Virginia didn’t win a game at the College World Series, going 0-2 this year.

Virginia lost both games by just one run, 6-5 to Florida and 4-3 to TCU.

“Two one run loses hurts. I feel for our guys because they have had a terrific year,” said coach Brian O’Connor after the game. “We just couldn’t get that one more big hit that we needed to win here in Omaha. All the time that’s what it comes down to that big clutch hit or clutch pitch. We just didn’t get enough of that. We’ll regroup and look to build and get back here as soon as we possibly can.”

Virginia finishes the season with a record of 50-15, UVA’s first 50-win season in nine years.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer M. Christopher Wagner
Wintergreen police office fatally shot Friday night, Maryland man charged with capital murder
MRRJ (NBC29 File Image)
Inmate dies after medical emergency at MRRJ, Sheriff’s Office confirms
mowing a lawn
How lawn mowing during a drought can affect grass
The bird was released back into the wild Tuesday.
Young bald eagle successfully released back into wild after being hit by car
Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Father sitting outside, rifle next to him after 3 sons killed, video shows

Latest News

Clover Hill splits doubleheader with Broadway in RCBL matchup
Clover Hill splits doubleheader with Broadway in RCBL matchup
Gill, the mascot of the Harrisonburg Turks, waves to the crowd
Summer baseball league scores and highlights: June 16, 2023
VHSL will abide by NFHS' new rules for the upcoming basketball season regarding the bonus and...
VHSL announces Class 2 All-State baseball, softball teams
Virginia second baseman Henry Godbout, center, forces out Florida's Colby Halter, right, in the...
Florida comes from behind to beat Virginia 6-5 in College World Series