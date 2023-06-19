Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say

(MGN)
By Erin Sullivan and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A pair of siblings were thrown from an Amish buggy early Monday morning when it was hit by a semi-truck, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the horse-drawn buggy was demolished in the crash that happened just after 3 a.m.

Investigators said the “Amish open-style buggy,” which was being pulled by a single horse, was hit from behind by a semi-truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Fannie King died on the scene. The horse pulling the buggy also died.

The other buggy occupant, 30-year-old Samuel King, had serious injuries and was first taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance before being flown to another hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt in the crash.

Sheriff Reg M. Gill said that the buggy was “demolished” and the semi had moderate damage.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malnourished horse found on property in Shenandoah County.
Nearly 100 horses taken from property in Shenandoah County with inadequate living conditions
The bird was released back into the wild Tuesday.
Young bald eagle successfully released back into wild after being hit by car
Officer M. Christopher Wagner
Wintergreen police officer fatally shot Friday night, Maryland man charged with capital murder
MRRJ (NBC29 File Image)
Inmate dies after medical emergency at MRRJ, Sheriff’s Office confirms
The Virginia Department of Health’s swimming advisory for the entire Blackwater Arm has been in...
Smith Mountain Lake offers update on algae bloom swimming advisory

Latest News

FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic
A view of the Neuschwanstein castle, in Schwangau, Germany, Thursday, June 15, 2023....
American woman who was pushed and fell 165 feet near German castle is released from hospital
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Much needed rain on the way
Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend