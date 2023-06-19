Draw Your Weather
City of Harrisonburg celebrating National Pollinator Month

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Beautification and making space for pollinators that was the heart of the mission in 2019, when the city of Harrisonburg’s pollinator program kicked off.

“Started with little small areas in the parks and areas like that people visited frequently and got a lot of good feedback from it. Then we decided why don’t we extend the program a little bit,” Landscape supervisor Mike Hott said.

Public works and parks and recreation staff have done just that over the last four years, by planting thousands of plants annually in greenspaces, meadows, and the heart of downtown for animals like birds, bats, bees and other pollinators to stop on their journey.

“You know it’s just going to go throughout the whole city now. We have a plan to remove every median in the whole city so you know that’s the goal,” Hott said.

During national pollinator month, city staff encourages community members to become an active piece in keeping the friendly city friendly to everyone, including the animals who touch around 1/3 of the food we consume.

City departments have come together over the month, putting on events like the ‘Build your own bee hotel’, and interactive educational experiences like guided walking tours through the downtown corridor.

“It’s important for us to collaborate, work together so that we can educate everybody in the city about why pollinators are important but also have fun doing it by bringing people out to the golf course or building things for their own home,” recreation program supervisor Harriet Flynn said.

You can find a full schedule of this month’s events by visiting the city’s website.

