Gypsy Hill Park hosts concert for Juneteenth celebration

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Stonewall Brigade Band put on a show at Gypsy Hill Park for a Juneteenth celebration.

The band performed musical pieces from well-known African American musicians such as Stevie Wonder, Lionel Ritchie, Scott Joplin, and Duke Ellington.

“As a history music teacher, one of the things that I realized through my study of American music of all genres, religious and secular, is all genres are heavily influenced by the contributions of African-American composers and musicians, and I just think that is just a wonderful thing to celebrate, especially on Juneteenth,” said Kevin Haynes, band director of the Stonewall Brigade Band.

As part of their summer concert series, the Stonewall Brigade Band will also be performing every Monday until August 28th and they’ll also be performing on July 4th.

