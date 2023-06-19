Juneteenth is celebrated for the third year as a federal holiday

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Monday marks three years since Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday in America.

Juneteenth became a recognized holiday in Texas in 1980. The holiday commemorates the emancipation of all slaves in America and is a celebration of freedom.

Andrea Jackson, volunteer community organizer in Waynesboro, said Juneteenth is a “second Independence Day.” She said not every American was freed in 1776, so Juneteenth is a holiday where everyone comes together to celebrate freedom, no matter your background.

“Juneteenth is actually a time to celebrate all Americans getting citizenship and being free,” Jackson said. “It’s a time to get together and commemorate the freedom.”

Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed it into law. The actual date, June 19, was chosen to recognize the fall of slavery in Galveston, Texas in 1865.

Virginia recognized the holiday as a state holiday in 2020. Jackson said that it was possibly a response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 2020.

Jackson said the Shenandoah Juneteenth Committee and RISE all serve to teach people about African-American history. She said enjoying and celebrating the holiday is also about challenging yourself to learn more of the holiday’s history and why it came to be.

Although most celebrations happened over the weekend, Jackson said she enjoyed the festivities, but wished people would go to more “traditional” ways of celebrating.

“I would love to see more places replicate the more traditional things,” Jackson said. “Bouncy houses, focusing on kids, food, having actual ponies. I think that would be cool to have a time as a whole community to celebrate each other.”

Jackson said the Frontier Museum partners with the Shenandoah Juneteenth Commission to give people an opportunity to learn the extensive African-American history the Valley has to offer.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.