HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, multiple student-athletes from Riverheads were named to the VHSL Class 1 All-State Girls Soccer Team.

First Team All-State

Ysabel Fernandez

Cate Schooley

Ella Arehart

Second Team All-State

Mara Cypher

Irissa Russell

Violet Cross

Julia Dixon

