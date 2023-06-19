Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Several malnourished horses seized from Mt. Jackson

By Mike Staley
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal neglect complaint in Mt. Jackson on Thursday and seized nearly 100 horses from the property.

The horses were reportedly malnourished and had visible hip and rib bones. They had very little fat cover and were in dire need of medical assistance.

Hope’s Legacy is an equine rescue center that works in Virginia to help save horses that are abandoned, mistreated and malnourished. It’s one of three rescue centers that took horses from the property. Hope’s legacy received 36 horses, which is the largest amount of horses they have taken in at once.

Courtney Thompson, adoptions coordinator for Hope’s Legacy, said the horses were in bad shape and desperately needed medical attention.

“A lot of them need a lot of medical care. They need their hooves taken care of, they need to get back to good nutrition,” Thompson said. “They had no grass in their fields, they weren’t getting any kind of feed, so they’re all in pretty rough shape right now, but we’ll bring them in, get them back on a good nutrition plan, take care of their medical needs and bring them back to health.”

Thompson said some of the horses that came to the farm had bite marks because they would fight for the little access to food they had at their old property.

Thompson said the process is a patient one, but these rescued horses had a long road of recovery ahead of them.

“It’ll take them a few months; it’s a long, slow, patient process but that’s what we do here,” Thompson said. “We bring them in, we rehab them, and eventually we are able to find them new homes.”

Thompson said Hope’s Legacy is volunteer run and the volunteers have “sprung” into action ever since the horses were brought in. She said the sudden influx has exhausted some of their resources quite a bit, but they will do whatever they can to keep these horses happy and healthy.

“We’ve been getting horses placed and sorted into fosters as quickly as possible, but it does definitely take a drain on our resources,” Thompson said. “Their initial medical costs alone just to get them the basics will probably be over $12,000. Obviously, our feed bill just increased a lot so people donate toward feed and some people are donating the feed itself, which has been huge.”

You can donate to Hope’s Legacy here, as well as find more information about the organization.

As of June 19, no charges have been filed and it is still an active investigation.

This is a developing story, we will inform you on air and online as we learn more about this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malnourished horse found on property in Shenandoah County.
Nearly 100 horses taken from property in Shenandoah County with inadequate living conditions
The bird was released back into the wild Tuesday.
Young bald eagle successfully released back into wild after being hit by car
Officer M. Christopher Wagner
Wintergreen police officer fatally shot Friday night, Maryland man charged with capital murder
The Virginia Department of Health’s swimming advisory for the entire Blackwater Arm has been in...
Smith Mountain Lake offers update on algae bloom swimming advisory
MRRJ (NBC29 File Image)
Inmate dies after medical emergency at MRRJ, Sheriff’s Office confirms

Latest News

Today is Juneteenth's third year of federal recognition
Juneteenth is celebrated for the third year as a federal holiday
Three years of federal holiday recognition of Juneteenth
Gypsy Hill Park hosts concert for Juneteenth celebration
Several malnourished horses seized from Mt. Jackson