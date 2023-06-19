Several malnourished horses seized from Mt. Jackson

MT. JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal neglect complaint in Mt. Jackson on Thursday and seized nearly 100 horses from the property.

The horses were reportedly malnourished and had visible hip and rib bones. They had very little fat cover and were in dire need of medical assistance.

Hope’s Legacy is an equine rescue center that works in Virginia to help save horses that are abandoned, mistreated and malnourished. It’s one of three rescue centers that took horses from the property. Hope’s legacy received 36 horses, which is the largest amount of horses they have taken in at once.

Courtney Thompson, adoptions coordinator for Hope’s Legacy, said the horses were in bad shape and desperately needed medical attention.

“A lot of them need a lot of medical care. They need their hooves taken care of, they need to get back to good nutrition,” Thompson said. “They had no grass in their fields, they weren’t getting any kind of feed, so they’re all in pretty rough shape right now, but we’ll bring them in, get them back on a good nutrition plan, take care of their medical needs and bring them back to health.”

Thompson said some of the horses that came to the farm had bite marks because they would fight for the little access to food they had at their old property.

Thompson said the process is a patient one, but these rescued horses had a long road of recovery ahead of them.

“It’ll take them a few months; it’s a long, slow, patient process but that’s what we do here,” Thompson said. “We bring them in, we rehab them, and eventually we are able to find them new homes.”

Thompson said Hope’s Legacy is volunteer run and the volunteers have “sprung” into action ever since the horses were brought in. She said the sudden influx has exhausted some of their resources quite a bit, but they will do whatever they can to keep these horses happy and healthy.

“We’ve been getting horses placed and sorted into fosters as quickly as possible, but it does definitely take a drain on our resources,” Thompson said. “Their initial medical costs alone just to get them the basics will probably be over $12,000. Obviously, our feed bill just increased a lot so people donate toward feed and some people are donating the feed itself, which has been huge.”

You can donate to Hope’s Legacy here, as well as find more information about the organization.

As of June 19, no charges have been filed and it is still an active investigation.

This is a developing story, we will inform you on air and online as we learn more about this investigation.

