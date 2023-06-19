Draw Your Weather
Stolen bike replacement given to child

Ironton City Police officers have gone out of their way to replace little girl’s bike
With the help of police, a replacement for a stolen bike was given to a girl in Ironton, Ohio.
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Monday was the first day that little Presley Meadows has seen police officers since they replaced her bike.

The family had quite a shock when the bike was stolen in May. The bike was where it always was, right in her grandmother Theresa Meadows’ backyard.

The gate was locked but is easy to unlock. Knowing this, when Theresa noticed the gate wide open, her first thought was “the bike!”

I knew something was wrong so I went out to go look at the bikes... and hers was gone.”

Theresa Meadows

At first, Theresa was hesitant to call the police. She has had things stolen from her backyard before, but eventually her loved ones urged her to go to the police and what they found was shocking.

We had brought the stolen bike that had been chopped into pieces back here to identify it with the home owner here that reported the bike missing originally, and she did identify it being the bike.

Sgt. McKnight

Officers Evan McKnight, Robert Fauch, and William Sutphin all pitched in to help soften the blow. Theresa said the officers went above and beyond their call of to duty to help out her granddaughter. The officers planned to put the bike back together, but decided to do something a little different.

They showed up with part of the bike, and my granddaughter was very excited. They said, oh maybe Sunday afternoon, we will have your bike put together. And then they showed up Sunday morning and I could have cried. I had just taken care of my mom, and they were here and it was such a surprise.

Theresa Meadows

Theresa was so thankful for the officers helping out, she gave them a card and a gift certificate to show her thanks.

The officers also urge people to lock up their things and to take down serial numbers to help keep their belongings safe.

