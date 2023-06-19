The summer solstice highlights this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - We’ve already made it to mid-June! This week, we will experience the longest day of the year plus the Moon keeps touring planets.

SUMMER SOLSTICE

On Wednesday morning at 10:58 am, the Sun will reach its northernmost point of the year bringing the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and the shortest day of the year in the Southern Hemisphere. The summer solstice marks the beginning of summer. On Wednesday, we will reach 14 hours and 51 minutes of daylight.

Wednesday morning marks the official beginning of summer. (WHSV)

VENUS, MARS, AND THE MOON

Evenings this week, you can continue to catch Venus and Mars together as Venus continues to get closer to Mars every evening. The two will be in the west-northwestern sky after sunset and set just before 11:30 pm. The Moon will also join the party with the two planets this week. Tuesday through Friday evening, the Moon will shine very close to the two planets with Wednesday and Thursday evening the closest approach. The Moon will be coming off its new phase, and will be very thin. It’s best to view the three closer to sunset as they will be at a higher angle in the sky.

Tuesday evening will have a tighter window to view the Moon with Venus and Mars as the Moon sets around 11 pm Tuesday night. The Moon will be located to the lower right of the two Tuesday evening, just to the upper right of Venus Wednesday evening, and be to the upper left of the two starting Thursday evening as every night the Moon will start separating itself more from the two in the sky.

This week is not going to be a good week at all for night sky watching. The rainy weather pattern setting up this week will keep lots of cloud cover around pretty much every night.

The Moon, Venus, and Mars will be up in the sky together Tuesday-Friday evening (WHSV)

LOSING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will lose a whopping minute of daylight. By June 26th, we will have 14 hours and 50 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 10 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 5:51 am to 5:53 am. While sunsets will still move later from 8:42 pm to 8:43 pm. 8:43 pm is the latest the Sun sets this year as earlier sunsets start up again beginning July 4th.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Jun 19 5:51 am 8:42 pm 14 hrs, 51 mins Jun 20 5:51 am 8:42 pm 14 hrs, 51 mins Jun 21 5:51 am 8:42 pm 14 hrs, 51 mins Jun 22 5:52 am 8:43 pm 14 hrs, 51 mins Jun 23 5:52 am 8:43 pm 14 hrs, 51 mins Jun 24 5:52 am 8:43 pm 14 hrs, 51 mins Jun 25 5:52 am 8:43 pm 14 hrs, 51 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

The International Space Station (ISS) makes a return to visibility in the night sky.

Date & Time Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Fri Jun 23, 5:03 am 6 min 42° 12° above SSW 10° above ENE Sun Jun 25, 5:03 am 6 min 60° 14° above WSW 10° above NE

Early Sunday morning, there will be a good viewing opportunity of the ISS. (WHSV)

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time First Quarter Moon June 26th, 3:49 am Full Moon July 3rd, 7:38 am Third Quarter Moon July 9th, 9:47 pm New Moon July 17th, 2:31 pm

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the northwest just before 11:30 pm

Mars: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the west just after 11:30 pm

Jupiter: Rises in the east just before 3 am, not in the sky at sunset

Saturn: Not in the sky at sunset, rises in the sky just after midnight in the eastern sky

