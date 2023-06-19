Draw Your Weather
The summer solstice highlights this week up in the sky

The sun setting in Dayton Saturday evening.
The sun setting in Dayton Saturday evening.(Daniel Anderson)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WHSV) - We’ve already made it to mid-June! This week, we will experience the longest day of the year plus the Moon keeps touring planets.

SUMMER SOLSTICE

On Wednesday morning at 10:58 am, the Sun will reach its northernmost point of the year bringing the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and the shortest day of the year in the Southern Hemisphere. The summer solstice marks the beginning of summer. On Wednesday, we will reach 14 hours and 51 minutes of daylight.

Wednesday morning marks the official beginning of summer.
Wednesday morning marks the official beginning of summer.(WHSV)

VENUS, MARS, AND THE MOON

Evenings this week, you can continue to catch Venus and Mars together as Venus continues to get closer to Mars every evening. The two will be in the west-northwestern sky after sunset and set just before 11:30 pm. The Moon will also join the party with the two planets this week. Tuesday through Friday evening, the Moon will shine very close to the two planets with Wednesday and Thursday evening the closest approach. The Moon will be coming off its new phase, and will be very thin. It’s best to view the three closer to sunset as they will be at a higher angle in the sky.

Tuesday evening will have a tighter window to view the Moon with Venus and Mars as the Moon sets around 11 pm Tuesday night. The Moon will be located to the lower right of the two Tuesday evening, just to the upper right of Venus Wednesday evening, and be to the upper left of the two starting Thursday evening as every night the Moon will start separating itself more from the two in the sky.

This week is not going to be a good week at all for night sky watching. The rainy weather pattern setting up this week will keep lots of cloud cover around pretty much every night.

The Moon, Venus, and Mars will be up in the sky together Tuesday-Friday evening
The Moon, Venus, and Mars will be up in the sky together Tuesday-Friday evening(WHSV)

LOSING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will lose a whopping minute of daylight. By June 26th, we will have 14 hours and 50 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 10 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 5:51 am to 5:53 am. While sunsets will still move later from 8:42 pm to 8:43 pm. 8:43 pm is the latest the Sun sets this year as earlier sunsets start up again beginning July 4th.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Jun 195:51 am8:42 pm14 hrs, 51 mins
Jun 205:51 am8:42 pm14 hrs, 51 mins
Jun 215:51 am8:42 pm14 hrs, 51 mins
Jun 225:52 am8:43 pm14 hrs, 51 mins
Jun 235:52 am8:43 pm14 hrs, 51 mins
Jun 245:52 am8:43 pm14 hrs, 51 mins
Jun 255:52 am8:43 pm14 hrs, 51 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

The International Space Station (ISS) makes a return to visibility in the night sky.

Date & TimeVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Fri Jun 23, 5:03 am6 min42°12° above SSW10° above ENE
Sun Jun 25, 5:03 am6 min60°14° above WSW10° above NE
Early Sunday morning, there will be a good viewing opportunity of the ISS.
Early Sunday morning, there will be a good viewing opportunity of the ISS.(WHSV)

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
First Quarter MoonJune 26th, 3:49 am
Full MoonJuly 3rd, 7:38 am
Third Quarter MoonJuly 9th, 9:47 pm
New MoonJuly 17th, 2:31 pm

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the northwest just before 11:30 pm

Mars: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the west just after 11:30 pm

Jupiter: Rises in the east just before 3 am, not in the sky at sunset

Saturn: Not in the sky at sunset, rises in the sky just after midnight in the eastern sky

