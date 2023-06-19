Williston Police search for man accused of killing mother of his child

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat factory in Williston on Monday morning resulted in the death of a mother.

According to the Williston Police Department, the shooting occurred at Monterey Boats on North Main Street in Williston around 5 a.m. Employees called 911 to report a woman had been shot.

EMS crews performed live-saving treatment but it was not able to save the victim.

Chief Mike Rolls says they suspect Jonathon Segar, 31, was the gunman. He was previously in a relationship with the woman and they have a child together.

“We’re currently looking for the suspect now,” said Rolls. “His name is Jonathan Sager, he’s a white male. He was born 6-10-92 for what I’m being told he doesn’t have a current address so investigators are currently working to find out more information about him to see if we can find a location on him.”

Officers believe Segar may no longer be in the county. He was last seen driving a Chevrolet pickup truck with blue and yellow graphics advertising “DGD” Discount Garage Doors.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Officers say they have probable cause to arrest Segar for premeditated first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jonathon Segar, 31, was last seen driving a Chevrolet pickup truck with blue and yellow graphics advertising “DGD” Discount Garage Doors (WCJB)

