41 years later Kelly Bergh Dove cold case investigation continues to move forward

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On June 18, 1982 20-year-old Kelly Bergh Dove vanished while working at the Imperial Gas Station in Harrisonburg around 2:30 a.m. 41 years later her family is still hoping for answers.

“I have to have hope. I have my days where sometimes the hope is small and if it gets too small I call Brooke (Wetherell) and she talks me through it. I have friends, my family, we all kind of lean on each other. We have to have hope, there’s nothing else you can do but have hope,” said Elaine Bergh, Kelly’s sister.

Harrisonburg Police classified Dove’s disappearance as an abduction back in 1982 and she was declared legally dead in 1989. HPD reopened the investigation into the case in 2020 and over the last few years have narrowed their suspect list down to one person.

“My gut tells me that it’s probably this person and if I could know they were watching now I would say ‘I don’t know how you can live with yourself, come forward’. If anybody even knows anything I don’t see how they can hold in that information day after day,” said Bergh.

Around 2:27 a.m. on June 18, 1982 Kelly Bergh Dove made the first of two 911 calls. She said she had received an obscene phone call after a man had come in dressed improperly and asked the police to keep an eye on her. In the second call just two minutes later she described that vehicle the man was driving as a silver Ford.

Police arrived at 2:31 a.m. and Dove had vanished, her belongings untouched. Elaine Bergh described what she was feeling after learning of her sister’s disappearance.

“Shock, surprise I guess. Our area was so safe, we felt so at the time and I guess it took a little bit of that away from all of us and probably other people around the area,” she said.

One factor that may have contributed to the case going unsolved for as long as it has was the way the initial investigation in 1982 was handled.

“When we walked into the gas station there was no police tape, they weren’t even doing fingerprints, customers were still coming in thinking it was open. It was just kind of weird that they didn’t do that,” said Bergh. “I was told by one of the investigators they didn’t take fingerprints because there would have been too many but honestly I don’t care if there had been a million they could’ve gone through every one.”

Harrisonburg Police Sergeant Brooke Wetherell has been investigating the Dove case for three years and with a suspect narrowed down the investigation continues to progress.

“Knowing and feeling confident that you know what happened and being able to prove it are two very different things and so that’s kind of where we’re floating at right now. Within the last year we’re trying to get across the bridge of what we know and what we can prove,” said Sgt. Wetherell.

Wetherell said that the case being cold for as long as it has has made the investigation challenging in a number of ways.

“The biggest challenge for us has been taking the evidence that we have and finding what’s most valuable to this investigation. Having DNA is not as simple as it sounds, anything we have that we can send to the lab might have DNA on it but what if that sample is degraded? The biggest challenge for us has just been identifying and getting clean samples,” she said.

Another challenge is that some of the people who may have had information about the case are no longer alive. Still, Wetherell is confident in the progress of the investigation.

“What we would like to see happen is some additional testing and some interviews and things that will help us bring this case full circle. But anybody who has information, we’re always asking for that, what might be insignificant to someone might be what we’re looking for,” she said.

Wetherell hopes that as the investigation continues HPD will eventually have sufficient evidence to make an arrest.

“When we get to a point where we feel confident with the evidence we have and can narrow our suspect down and we can undeniably say this person is responsible for the death of Kelly Dove then we would be in a position to consult with our Commonwealth Attorney Marsha Garst and hopefully at that point make an arrest,” she said.

Elaine Bergh said that she wishes she could tell her sister that she loves her and misses her, ‘I love you’ was the last thing she ever said to Kelly. Bergh and the rest of Kelly’s family are still hopeful that justice will be served.

“None of us are going to give up on trying to get this solved and I pray that it happens before my parents leave this world. That’s what I want for them, I want it more for them than I do myself,” she said. “To the person that did this, we’re going to get you, you’re going to face your judgement one way of the other.”

Anyone with information on the Kelly Bergh Dove case is urged to contact the Harrisonburg Police Department.

