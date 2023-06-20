Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”
Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a 7-year-old girl.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the San Antonio Police Department in Texas is searching for Amarianna Benavidez.

The 7-year-old girl is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shit, purple shorts and no shots.

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Police did not initially describe the circumstances leading up to the 7-year-old’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about Amarianna’s location should call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malnourished horse found on property in Shenandoah County.
Nearly 100 horses taken from property in Shenandoah County with inadequate living conditions
Crash on Route 33 closes westbound lane in Rockingham County
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Officer M. Christopher Wagner
Wintergreen police officer fatally shot Friday night, Maryland man charged with capital murder
Police in Mississippi said a man was killed by a homemade explosive device.
27-year-old man killed by homemade explosive, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Ten wineries and eight craft vendors will be handing out their best products at the Museum of...
Shenandoah Valley Wine Festival this weekend
Elkton Town Council has first reading of budget, will vote Monday
Shenandoah Valley Wine Festival this weekend
Elkton Town Council has first reading of budget, will vote Monday