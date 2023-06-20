Draw Your Weather
Appalachian Power lineman dies while in ArkLaTex to help with storm recovery efforts

He was from West Virginia
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KSLA) — An Appalachian Power lineman who was in the ArkLaTex in response to storm recovery efforts has died.

The worker from Milton, West Virginia, passed away Monday, June 19, in Marshall, Texas, the utility confirmed Tuesday. He was in East Texas to assist with storm restoration work.

“The investigation is ongoing,” AEP spokeswoman Karen E. Wissing said.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this valued member of our team, and our hearts go out to his family and colleagues.”

The line mechanic worked for Appalachian Power, a subsidiary of AEP. He was one of thousands of workers AEP/SWEPCO has called in to assist with efforts to restore electrical service to tens of thousands of its customers in the wake of storms Thursday (June 15).

