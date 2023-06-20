Elkton Town Council has first reading of budget, will vote Monday

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Elkton Town Council had its first reading of the budget at Monday’s town council meeting.

Some changes include increases to base rates for water and sewer and the flat rate on electric.

Water increases from $12.14 cents to $14.07 and sewer goes from $27.96 to $30.20, as shown in the proposed budget document.

There will be no increases to the real estate tax and personal property tax.

A public hearing was held at Monday’s meeting for the proposed increase to the flat rate of electric customers across all categories of users, but no residents spoke in favor or against the proposal.

At the meeting, Elkton Town Council scheduled a special called meeting on Monday to have the final reading and vote on the budget.

The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on June 26.

Changes go into effect for the next fiscal year on July 1.

