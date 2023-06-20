Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Fallen Wintergreen police officer honored during escort to Staunton

The family of Officer Wagner will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on...
The family of Officer Wagner will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 26, at the Augusta Expo Event Center in Fishersville(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Wintergreen Police Officer M. Christopher Wagner II.

The family of Officer Wagner will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 26, at the Augusta Expo Event Center in Fishersville. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m., and burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.

Wagner was honored on Tuesday, June 20 when members of the August County Sheriff’s Office, Augusta County Fire Rescue, Area 17 Virginia State Police Troopers, and other local first responders, gathered at the Interstate 64 overpass at mile-marker 91 to honor Officer Wagner, who was from Stuarts Draft.

Sheriff Donald Smith said, “We are heartbroken about this tragedy and senseless loss, and we join together with the Wintergreen Police Department in honoring the memory and legacy of Officer Christopher Wagner”.

Officer Wagner was being escorted from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond to Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton by members of the Wintergreen Police Department, Wintergreen Fire Rescue, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malnourished horse found on property in Shenandoah County.
Nearly 100 horses taken from property in Shenandoah County with inadequate living conditions
Crash on Route 33 closed westbound lane in Rockingham County
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Officer M. Christopher Wagner
Wintergreen police officer fatally shot Friday night, Maryland man charged with capital murder
Police in Mississippi said a man was killed by a homemade explosive device.
27-year-old man killed by homemade explosive, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Summer days leave longer exposure for plants and trees resulting in growth and potential...
Staying safe around dying trees this summer
On June 18, 1982 20-year-old Kelly Bergh Dove vanished while working at the Imperial Gas...
41 years later Kelly Bergh Dove cold case investigation continues to move forward
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Seed-planting ceremony to honor grieving families