Funeral arrangements set for fallen Wintergreen police officer

Officer Chris Wagner died while on duty Friday night.
Officer Chris Wagner died while on duty Friday night.(Wintergreen Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WINTERGREEN, Va. (WDBJ) - Funeral arrangements have been set for fallen Wintergreen police officer Mark Christopher ‘Chris’ Wagner, who was killed in a shooting late Friday night.

The visitation and funeral will take place June 26 at the Augusta Expo Event Center.

The visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon, and the funeral will start immediately after the visitation. The burial will take place following the service at Augusta Memorial Park.

The visitation, funeral and burial are open to the public.

