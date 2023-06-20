Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Jack Cone signs with Washington Wild Things

Jack Cone signs with Washington Wild Things
Jack Cone signs with Washington Wild Things(Washington Wild Things)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison baseball graduate student Jack Cone has signed with the Washington Wild Things of the Frontier League.

Cone spent four seasons at William & Mary, where he was a two-time All-Colonial Athletic Association selection as a utility. He joins the Wild Things after a standout spring with the Dukes, where he earned All-Sun Belt Second Team honors. Cone tied for third on the team in hitting with .325. He was also a standout pitcher for the Dukes, making 11 appearances on the mound with nine starts, pitching 31 innings and striking out 22 batters.

“Baseball is the one sport I’ve stuck with for 20 years,” said Cone. “It’s cool to play at a professional level and see how far the sport can take me, it’s all I’ve known for my entire life.”

Cone and the Wild Things will spend the next few days in Chicago, taking on the Joilet Slammers live on Flo Sports Baseball.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malnourished horse found on property in Shenandoah County.
Nearly 100 horses taken from property in Shenandoah County with inadequate living conditions
Crash on Route 33 closed westbound lane in Rockingham County
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Officer M. Christopher Wagner
Wintergreen police officer fatally shot Friday night, Maryland man charged with capital murder
Police in Mississippi said a man was killed by a homemade explosive device.
27-year-old man killed by homemade explosive, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

FILE - The minor league Birmingham Barons and the Montgomery Biscuits play a game in Rickwood...
Cards to play in Negro Leagues tribute game at historic Rickwood Field next June
Multiple Riverheads athletes named to All-State Girls Soccer Team
Multiple Riverheads athletes named to All-State Girls Soccer Team
(FILE)
TCU beats UVA 4-3, ‘Hoos first team to be eliminated at College World Series
Clover Hill splits doubleheader with Broadway in RCBL matchup
Clover Hill splits doubleheader with Broadway in RCBL matchup