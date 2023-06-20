Jack Cone signs with Washington Wild Things

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison baseball graduate student Jack Cone has signed with the Washington Wild Things of the Frontier League.

Cone spent four seasons at William & Mary, where he was a two-time All-Colonial Athletic Association selection as a utility. He joins the Wild Things after a standout spring with the Dukes, where he earned All-Sun Belt Second Team honors. Cone tied for third on the team in hitting with .325. He was also a standout pitcher for the Dukes, making 11 appearances on the mound with nine starts, pitching 31 innings and striking out 22 batters.

“Baseball is the one sport I’ve stuck with for 20 years,” said Cone. “It’s cool to play at a professional level and see how far the sport can take me, it’s all I’ve known for my entire life.”

Cone and the Wild Things will spend the next few days in Chicago, taking on the Joilet Slammers live on Flo Sports Baseball.

