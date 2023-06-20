Jon Henry General Store awarded $50k grant for produce pavilion

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Jon Henry General Store was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Agriculture through the Virginia Food Access Investment Fund program and Consumer Services.

According to the department’s website, ‘the VFAIF Program awards grants of up to $50,000 for the construction, rehabilitation, equipment upgrades, or expansion of grocery stores, small food retailers, or innovative food retail projects in underserved communities.’

The funds were used to construct a 1,200-square-foot plant and produce pavilion which owner Jon Henry says has been a welcomed addition since it opened earlier this spring.

“It was a big deal for us cause we were able to actually expand our store almost doubling the square footage of our store with an outdoor space that we can use about three seasons a year from the spring to fall to really handle a lot more produce and a lot more plants,” Henry said.

Henry adds the pavilion will also help to offer more locally grown products, which can be purchased through programs like SNAP, EBT, and Virginia Fresh Match, which gives shoppers a 50% discount on their produce.

“If you’re buying say a $5 tomato plant, if you’re using EBT on that, then that only costs you $2.50 and the average tomato plant produces maybe 20 pounds of tomatoes. So with that you can get 20 tomatoes at not even 99 cents a pound you’re coming out way ahead for your family on food security,” Henry said.

The finishing touches on the pavilion will be repaving the parking lot to make the area ADA accessible.

Henry says the store will also look to offer cooking classes through extension offices on ways to prepare fresh fruits and vegetables.

