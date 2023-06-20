Draw Your Weather
Light turnout reported Tuesday in primaries across Virginia

Roanoke Voting Sign
Roanoke Voting Sign(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Primary day brought reports of light turnout in many of the races across the state, and here in western Virginia.

But it wasn’t for a lack of effort.

The three candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in the 4th Senate District spent the last 24 hours delivering signs and trying to sway any voters who remained undecided.

“I feel good. I’ve heard back from individuals who’ve heard about me, looked me up,” said D. A. Pierce.

“I think we’ve done everything that we could possibly do,” said Trish White-Boyd.

“I’m feeling good about the conversations I’m having with voters and I’m excited to see the results,” said Luke Priddy.

In the city of Roanoke, fewer than 1200 voters had cast ballots by 3:00 p.m.. That’s less than 2% of the city’s registered voters.

The afternoon numbers were a little better in Roanoke County, where 3% of the registered voters had turned out by mid-afternoon.

The candidates were undeterred, as they explained what they thought would make the difference.

“Really, I think it’s going to be the relationships that I’ve built, the conversations that I’ve had with voters,” Priddy told us.

“Being a member of the community for as long as I have and understanding the issues. I think people appreciate that,” White-Boyd said.

“And I think people are just excited to see someone new coming from a different type of background running for this position,” Pierce added.

The Roanoke City precinct with the highest number of votes had fewer than 150 at 3:00 p.m.

Two precincts were tied for the lowest total, with just 29 voters each.

