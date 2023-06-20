Draw Your Weather
Seed-planting ceremony to honor grieving families

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The loss of a child leaves families with a new challenge, but Carilion Clinic makes sure those grieving are not alone through its Forget-Me-Not Program.

The program provides support to individuals and families who experienced a loss through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth or the death of an infant.

Dr. Violet Borowicz and Carilion Clinic Hospice Program Manager Sharon Parker joined Here @ Home to explain more about pediatric palliative care and perinatal loss.

Together they reminded families that although each grief journey is unique, there are resources that can provide comfort.

That’s why Carilion Clinic is hosting a Forget-Me-Not Seed-Planting Ceremony Thursday, July 13 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will happen at the Keeley Healing Garden and will include music, words from inpatient chaplains and a time of reflection.

No registration is required for the event.

