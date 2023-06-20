Shenandoah County taking over Woodstock Fitness Center

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County will be taking over the old Valley Health Fitness Center in Woodstock. Valley Health closed the facility back on February 1 and after several months of discussions the county’s Board of Supervisors voted to purchase the facility for $2.9 million on a 5-1 vote last week.

The county will use its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover the majority of the purchase of the facility at 1195 Hisey Avenue next to Woodstock Gardens. In addition to reopening the fitness center, the county will also use the facility to house its Parks and Recreation Department.

“The facility offers an opportunity to expand and improve our parks and rec programming. There’s a place where Parks and Rec can be housed in this facility and offer programming to the public in addition to the ability to reopen the wellness facility,” said Shenandoah County Administrator Evan Vass.

The county has signed a purchase contract with Valley Health for the facility and will close on the sale in the coming months.

“We’re in what I would call a study period so for a 60 day period we’ll be taking a closer look at the building itself and its infrastructure and we eventually will get to closing. So folks ask when is the facility going to be open? I think at best right now we’d advise in the fall of this year,” said Vass.

Valley Health did donate the workout equipment inside the 20,000 square foot facility to the County prior to the sale. Vass said that the county will have to hire some part time staff to staff the fitness center in the evenings.

The fitness center will still require some sort of membership fee with the hope that it will be self sustaining. The county hopes to reopen it sometime this fall.

