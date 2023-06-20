Shenandoah Valley Wine Festival this weekend

Draw Your Weather
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley wine festival is back this weekend.

Ten wineries and eight craft vendors will be handing out their best products at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“You will get a tasting ticket and a souvenir glass, the ticket will allow you to taste 20 different wines from any of the wineries that you want,” Vicki Ruckman, an organizer for the Shenandoah Valley Wine Festival said.

Tickets are $30 in advance, $25 for Museum of the Shenandoah Valley members and $35 at the door.

On top of vendors and food trucks live music will be playing all afternoon.

”There are a lot of wineries but they’re not like right next door you can’t walk from one to another like you can in other wine regions so here you have the opportunity to basically visit 10 of them all in one spot,” Ruckman said.

Ruckman said they are expecting between 800 and 1,000 people on Saturday.

Ruckman said pets and outside alcohol are not permitted and there will be a 100% ID check to receive a tasting band and ticket.

Tickets can be purchased in advance here.

